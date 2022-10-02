India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt Action In Guwahati?

After taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, Team India will be looking to seal the series when they face South Africa in the second T20I match on Sunday, October 2. The match is scheduled to take place at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati and both teams will be hoping to play a full quota of overs. Ahead of the clash, take a look at India vs South Africa 2nd T20I weather forecast.

India vs South Africa weather update: Will rain play spoilsport?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will begin at 7:00 pm IST and according to accuweather.com report, there will be no chances of rain disrupting the match. The temperature is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is expected to be around 75 per cent. Both the teams are expected to get a full quota of overs, and also allow fans to thoroughly enjoy the match.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match preview

The absence of Jasprit Bumrah could hurt India since the bowlers have been leaking runs in the death overs. Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh were excellent in the last match as they ran through South Africa's top order. Both pacers made good use of the conditions and made things difficult for South Africa batsmen. Rohit Sharma will be hoping that his bowlers continue the good work in the upcoming match as well.

For South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma there is a lot to think about after a disastrous show in the opening match of the series. The upcoming match is another chance for South Africa to test their bowling combination with plenty of bowlers at their disposal. The touring side has five fast bowlers in which two of them are bowling all-rounders and the other two being two spinners. If India goes on to win Sunday night's game in Guwahati, then they will register a T20I series victory against Proteas at home for the first time in four attempts. However, South Africa being wary of the situation will not look easy. The Bavuma-led side would want to avoid losing the series and maintain their impressive record in the shortest format of the game.