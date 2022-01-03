India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SA In India, UK, US?

The second Test match between India and South Africa is all set to get underway in Johannesburg on Monday. While India will come into the game with a lot of confidence following victory in the first match, South Africa will look to make a strong comeback in the three-match series when they take the field at the Wanderers. India have never lost a Test match at the Wanderers and will enter the game with an added advantage over the home side.

IND vs SA: How to watch 2nd Test match live in India?

The second Test match between India and South Africa will be telecast live on Star Network. The match will be aired in multiple Indian languages on various channels of Star Network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 English HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will also be live-streamed on the video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, which is a subsidiary of Star.

IND vs SA: How to watch 2nd Test match live in the UK?

The ongoing bilateral series between India and South Africa is being telecast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the second Test match between India and South Africa on Sky Sports. The match is scheduled to begin at around 8:00 am in the UK.

IND vs SA: How to watch 2nd Test match live in the US?

Willow TV is broadcasting the ongoing Test series between India and South Africa live in the United States and Canada. Cricket fans in the northern American territories can watch the second Test match between India and South Africa on Willow TV. The live broadcast in the United States will start from around 3:00 a.m onwards.

As far as the three-match Test series is concerned, India won the first game in Centurion to take an early lead of 1-0. India had never won a Test match in Centurion before the Virat Kohli-led side scripted history last week by becoming the first Asian team to win a Test match at the iconic ground. India won the first Test match by 113 runs courtesy of a solid performance by its top-order batters including KL Rahul, who hit a century in the game.

Image: CSA/Twitter