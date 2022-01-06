India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Rain Delays Start Of Play On Day 4 In Johannesburg

The start of play on Day 4 of the ongoing Test match between India and South Africa has been delayed due to rain. The 4th day of play was scheduled to start at 1:30 pm IST. The BCCI took to its official Twitter handle to inform fans about the delay in the start of play on Day 4. The BCCI said that because of sudden outpouring, the start of play at the Wanderers has been delayed.

Start of play on Day 4⃣ has been delayed due to rain here at the Wanderers 🌧️🌧️#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ea2GMhNfnp — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test

Meanwhile, South Africa will resume batting at 118/2 on Day 4 of the second Test as they attempt to chase down a target of 240 runs. Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen will start for South Africa on Thursday after finishing Day 3 unbeaten on 46 and 11 runs respectively. South Africa lost two wickets on Wednesday in the form of Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen, who were dismissed by Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin respectively.

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first at the Wanderers. India scored 202 runs, courtesy of KL Rahul's 50 off 133 balls and Ashwin's quickfire 46.

Indian bowlers then dismissed the home side for 229 runs. Shardul Thakur picked 7 wickets for India in South Africa's first innings, which was steered by Petersen, who top-scored with 62 off 118 balls. While South Africa need 122 runs to win the game, India require eight wickets to create yet another Test history.

Image: BCCI/Twitter