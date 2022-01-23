India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News

After losing the first two matches of the ODI series, Team India will look to end the tour on a high by winning the 3rd ODI on Sunday. The 3rd India vs South Africa cricket match will be played in Newlands, Cape Town and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. As host to inflict clean sweep on Men in Blue, let's take a look at India vs South Africa Dream11 prediction and India vs South Africa other match details.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI predicted XI

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Dream11 Team

Captain: Temba Bavuma

Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der-Dussen

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI top picks

India

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-handed batsman making a comeback in the ODI setup has had an outstanding series scoring 108 runs from 2 matches. He scored just 29 runs in the 2nd ODI however he will be keen to make amends in the final ODI and finish the series on a high note.

Jasprit Bumrah: The pacer has just 3 wickets in the 2 matches so far and is the leading wicket-taker for India in the ongoing series. He will look to add more wickets to his tally and help India win the final match of the series.

South Africa

Rassie van der Dussen: The right-handed batsman has had an outstanding series and has 166 runs from 2 matches. He is currently the leading run-getter in the series and will look to make more runs and finish the series on a high.

Tabraiz Shamsi: The left-arm spinner has been excellent with the ball and tops the wicket-taking list with 4 wickets from 2 matches. He will be looking to continue his fine form n the 3rd ODI as well and help the team to victory.

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction

As per our India vs South Africa Dream11 prediction, South Africa are strong favourites to win the 3rd ODI match. With South Africa in top form in the first two ODI's India will need to improve significantly if they want to win.

Image: BCCI/ Twitter