India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SA In India, UK, US?

The third and final One-Day International between India and South Africa is all set to get underway at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. India have already lost the three-match series and will now play to salvage some pride ahead of their home series against the West Indies next month. South Africa, on the other hand, recorded a thumping victory on Friday to register yet another ODI series win against India at home. In today's match, the focus will be on the newly-appointed captain KL Rahul to see whether he can encourage his team to bounce back stronger.

India vs South Africa: How to watch the match in India, UK, US?

Cricket fans in India can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch the India versus South Africa bilateral series. The third and final ODI will be available on multiple channels and in various Indian languages. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD are amongst the channels that will live broadcast the third ODI between India and South Africa. The live-streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the United Kingdom, people can watch the India versus South Africa series on Sky Sports Network. The match will begin at 9:00 am GMT in the country.

The India-South Africa series will be televised live in the United States and its neighbouring regions, including Canada, via Willow TV. The live telecast will begin at 10:30 a.m. EST in the United States.

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Preview

Rahul is likely to make a lot of changes to the playing XI for the third and final ODI match. Suryakumar Yadav might come in place if Shreyas Iyer or Venkatesh Iyer, given that both players have failed to contribute much with the bat. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, and Deepak Chahar are also waiting on the bench. Chahar or Saini could replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar considering his poor bowling performance in the last game. Meanwhile, South Africa will most likely go with the same team as they have both the matches of the ongoing series and would like to carry on the momentum.

India's Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (Captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar/Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa's Probable XI: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jensen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Head-to-head record: South Africa have the upper hand over India in a head-to-head battle. The Proteas have won 48 of the 86 one-day internationals they've played against India, while the Men in Blue have only won 35.

Image: BCCI/Twitter