India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast, Fantasy Tips, Team News, And Pitch Report

After levelling the three-match ODI series in Ranchi, India and South Africa are set to square off in the final ODI match on Tuesday, October 11.

The third match is scheduled to take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 1:30 pm IST. The match will be really important for South Africa as they still remain outside the cut-off place for the 2023 World Cup. The Proteas are currently ninth on the Super League points table, and a win will take them ahead of Sri Lanka and Ireland leaving them nine points adrift of West Indies who are in eighth place.

For India, a series win will be a matter of huge pride as they have a relatively inexperienced side compared to Proteas. Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson have all done well with the bat, while Shardul Thakur has done a decent all-round job. Kuldeep Yadav has managed to ask questions to some South African batters. Mohammed Siraj has also had a good series so far.

Will rains become an obstacle during India vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

Coming to the India vs South Africa weather forecast, there is some bad news for both teams with rains expected to play spoilsport during the match. There could be a delay in toss as well due to the rains. However, the rain will not hamper the entire match with the condition likely to improve by the evening time as the match progress.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI pitch report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has usually assisted batsmen but things could be different this time around. Ahead of the 3rd ODI, the rain in the city has been a headache for the curator. With the ground has been under the cover due to rain, the curator will be hoping for some sunshine before the match which looks unlikely going by the weather report. If the match goes ahead expect moisture on the surface to help the bowlers.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Probable XI

India probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar/Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks/Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI fantasy tips

Shreyas Iyer

The middle-order batsman scored his second ODI century in the last match. This was also only the second time he won this award since making his ODI debut in 2017. Iyer will look to continue his fine form in the 3rd ODI as well.

Ishan Kishan

The left-hander made 93 runs off 84 deliveries in the last game and also had a solid partnership with Shreyas Iyer. Ishan will look to carry on the momentum from the p[previous match and will look to get a century after failing to do so n the previous match.

Aiden Markram

The all-rounder scored a terrific half-century in the last match scoring 79 runs off 89 deliveries. However, the question is whether he will play the final ODI as South Africa leave for T20 World Cup after the series. If he does end up playing, Markram will look for a solid performance to finish the series on a high.