India Vs South Africa, 3rd Test: How Has India Fared At Cape Town In The Past?

After Team India's dominating victory in the first Test, South Africa bounced back to win the second match by seven wickets to level the three-match series. Both teams will now hope to win the decider Test that is scheduled to take place from January 11-15 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, with action scheduled to begin live at 2:00 pm IST every day.

Ahead of the IND vs SA 3rd Test, here is a look at Team India's record in Test matches that have taken place at Cape Town.

India vs South Africa past results at Cape Town

If Team India are to win their first-ever series in South Africa, they will have to conquer another fortress by winning in Cape Town. The Indian team has failed to win any of the five Tests they have played against the Proteas at this venue, losing three and drawing the other two.

Since drawing the first Test at Cape Town in 1993, South Africa has defeated India by 282 runs in the second Test and by five wickets in the third. The last India vs South Africa Test at Newlands Cricket Ground ended in a win for the Proteas by 72 runs.

South Africa win the second Test by 7 wickets.



The series is now leveled at 1-1. #TeamIndia will bounce back in the third Test. 👍 👍 #SAvIND



Key players to watch before IND vs SA 3rd Test

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will be a key bowler to track in the IND vs SA 3rd Test, having troubled the Indian batters with exceptional performances at both Centurion and Johannesburg. Rabada also has a fantastic record at Cape Town as he has picked up 35 wickets in six matches at this venue.

The other key South African player to watch is captain Dean Elgar, who played a match-winning knock in Johannesburg to help the Proteas defeat India by seven wickets in the second Test. Elgar also has an exceptional record at Cape Town as he has smacked 708 runs in 10 Tests that includes two hundred and three half-centuries.

However, on a positive note, Team India have successfully conquered all fortresses over the past year with Cape Town the only one remaining on the list. Previously, the Indian team picked up crucial victories at Gabba, the Oval and Centurion.

(Image: BCCI.TV)