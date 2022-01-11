India Vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SA In India, UK, US?

India and South Africa will be locking horns at the Newlands Cricket ground in Cape Town in the third Test match of the ongoing IND vs SA Test series, scheduled to start on Tuesday. The Cape Town Test will be the deciding match of the series, as the Proteas defeated India at Johannesburg by seven wickets to level the series after India earned a victory by 113 runs in the first Test at Centurion. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is all set to make his comeback in the 3rd Test, after not playing at the Wanderers Stadium due to back spasms prior to the beginning of the match.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Match Preview and Team News

India played under the captaincy of KL Rahul in the absence of Kohli and surely missed the experience of the regular skipper as South Africa got the better of India in both the batting and bowling departments. Meanwhile, heading into the third Test, India will look to rectify the batting errors that were visible in the second Test alongside improving their bowling. India lacked the edge in their bowling department at Johannesburg, as experienced campaigners like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami couldn’t contribute like their usual. Mohammed Siraj suffered a niggle during the second Test and is expected to be replaced by Ishant Sharma.

Shardul Thakur was the biggest positive for India in the last match as he returned with his career-best bowling figure by taking a seven-wicket haul in the first batting innings of South Africa. However, chasing a target of 240 runs in the fourth innings, the Proteas batter looked settled and easily cruised to victory. Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten knock of 96 runs, while Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, and Rassie van der Dussen also contributed with important knocks. On the batting front for India, KL Rahul scored a half-century in the first innings, while Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara scored individual half-centuries in the second batting innings.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Live Streaming details in India, US, and the UK

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the IND vs SA, third Test match by tuning in to the live telecast by Star Sports Network. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of South Africa and the live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and mobile application. The match is scheduled to start from the Newlands Cricket Ground at 2:00 PM IST on Sunday. At the same time, cricket fans in the United Kingdom can tune into to SkySports Cricket to watch the match, while Willow TV will telecast the match in the United States. The match will start at 8:30 AM on Tuesday in the UK and at 3:30 AM Tuesday in the US.

Image: AP