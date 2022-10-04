Last Updated:

India Vs South Africa: Arshdeep Singh Ruled Out Of 3rd T20I With Back Injury, Rohit Sharma Reveals

IND vs SA: Hosts India made three changes, bringing Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj into the playing XI in place of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh.

Press Trust Of India

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday. Hosts India made three changes, bringing Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj into the playing XI in place of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh.

While Kohli and Rahul have been rested, Arshdeep missed out due to “issues with his back”, which, however, are not serious, according to Rohit.

Anrich Nortje has been rested from the last South African playing XI, paving the way for Dwaine Pretorius’ entry.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

