India Vs South Africa: BCCI Adds Three Players To T20I Squad, Hooda & Shami Ruled Out

BCCI announced the inclusion of Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Shahbaz Ahmed to India's squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa.

Vishal Tiwari
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the inclusion of Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Shahbaz Ahmed to India's squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa. While Umesh Yadav and Shreyas Iyer have been added in place of Mohammed Shami and Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed has replaced all-rounder Hardik Pandya. 

Mohammed Shami was part of the initial squad named by the BCCI but the veteran India pacer had to be ruled out after he contracted COVID-19. Hooda, on the other hand, has been ruled out due to a back injury. The BCCI has said that the all-rounder is at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further management of his injury. 

Hardik Pandya is also at the NCA for conditioning-related work. He has been replaced by Shahbaz Ahmed. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh has also joined the squad in Thiruvananthapuram and is likely to feature in all three matches against the Proteas. Arshdeep was rested after the conclusion of the 2022 Asia Cup earlier this month. 

India vs South Africa

India and South Africa are all set to square off against each other in the first T20I of their three-match series on Saturday. The match is slated to take place in Kerala. The remaining two games will be played in Guwahati and Indore on October 2 and October 4, respectively. The live telecast of the first T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST. 

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Image: BCCI
 

