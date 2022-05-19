India Vs South Africa: BCCI Allows Full Seating Capacity In Stadiums For T20I Series

In the latest development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed full seating capacity for the upcoming five-match IND vs SA T20I series. The India vs South Africa series will begin on June 9, a little more than a week after the ongoing IPL 2022 season ends.

BCCI allows full seating capacity for IND vs SA series

In what is a major relief for fans, ANI has confirmed that all the stadiums hosting the five T20Is would be permitted full seating capacity. While South Africa has announced its squad for the series, India is yet to confirm its team. It is expected that Shikhar Dhawan will captain the side, in a team that is expected to include several players who have performed well in the ongoing season of the IPL.

These speculations arise as several players who compete in multiple formats are expected to be given a rest ahead of the series against England, which begins in July.

BCCI allows full seating capacity in the stadiums for India vs South Africa T20 series starting from 9th June: Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

South Africa's squad for T20I series vs India

Eight players who are currently playing in the IPL 2022 season have been included in South Africa's squad for the five-match T20I series against India. The Proteas are one of the strongest sides in the shortest format of cricket as they have some star names such as Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, and Kagiso Rabada, all of whom are having a fantastic season with their respective IPL franchises.

One of the most exciting names included in the squad is 21-year-old right-handed batter Tristan Stubbs, who received his maiden call-up to the IPL this season. Here's the complete squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

India vs South Africa series schedule