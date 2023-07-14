India Vs South Africa: BCCI Announces Schedule For Highly-anticipated Tour Of South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the schedule for India's bilateral series against South Africa on Friday. The tour is scheduled to begin on December 10 with a three-match T20I series, followed by as many ODIs from December 17 to 21. The Freedom Series for the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy, which consists of two Test matches, will take place from December 26, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

India vs South Africa: BCCI announces schedule

South Africa won the previous series of three Test matches by 2-1. The last time India won the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy was back in 2019-20 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

“The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates. India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.



“I eagerly await the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores. This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches. The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with BCCI, and I thank them for their support right throughout," CSA Chairperson Lawson Naidoo said.

Freedom Series for the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy: Series hold immense significance

The Freedom Series for the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy is a highly anticipated cricket tournament that brings together two cricketing powerhouses, India and South Africa. This series holds immense historical and symbolic significance as it honors the legacies of two great leaders, Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, who fought relentlessly for freedom, justice, and equality.

