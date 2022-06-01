India Vs South Africa: Check IND Vs SA T20I Series Ticket Prices & How To Buy Them Online?

The Indian cricket team is all set to host South Africa for a five-match T20I series, starting with the series opener on June 9, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. South Africa announced a strong look side for the assignment, led by Temba Bavuma and consisting of big players like Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Anrich Nortje, among the others. On the other hand, India opted to rest their senior players like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah, while selecting a new-look side, led by KL Rahul.

The series begins at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on June 9, before action shifts to the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the second T20I on June 12. The third T20I will be played at Vishakapatnam on June 14, while the fourth game of the series gets underway on June 17th. While the series concludes with the final game on June 19th at Bengaluru, it promises to give the Indian cricket fans many memorable and cherishable moments. Having said that, here is how the fans can buy the tickets for the IND vs SA, 5-match T20I series.

How to book tickets for IND vs SA, 5-match T20I series online?

The tickets for the match venues will be available both online and offline. In order to book the tickets online, fans need to open the Paytm Insider app on their mobile phones and register using the email id and mobile no. In the next step, fans need to select the current location and further select the match they are interested in buying the tickets for.

Fans have to select the stands they want to be in, select the number of tickets and proceed with buying the tickets. Fans have to submit a government ID no. like the Voter ID / Driving License ID or others, provide the necessary details and continue with the payment. On successful transaction, the customers will receive the confirmation of their mobile phone and email id. The ticket prices start from INR 850 and go up to INR 14,000 for a person, eager to watch the first T20I in Delhi.

A look at India and South Africa's squad for the 5-match T20I series-

India: KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc/wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

