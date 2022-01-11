India Vs South Africa: Could Virat Kohli & Co. Breach Their Final Frontier In Cape Town?

First Lord's, then Gabba, then came Centurion, now another history awaits in Cape Town.

The away Test victories have come along fairly regularly for the Indian side but to seal an entire series makes it look even more enigmatic. Virat Kohli and Co. have always been admired for setting up formidable comebacks after defeats, however, they will bear the weight of history in Cape Town having never won a Test match so far. The 3rd Test at the Newlands will decide the winner of what has been a remarkable Test series between the two sides.

South Africa is Team India's final frontier, the only Test team where they have not registered a series win yet. The away Test wins was a challenge that Kohli looked forward to since captainining the side, one that he has emphasized on very often. He has always been vocal about his desire to win away from home and in not just any random matches, but win the complete series.

Meanwhile, the visitors lost the 2nd Test by seven wickets as Dean Elgar steered his side out of danger with an unbeaten 96 off 188 balls to comfortably chase down the target of 240 runs. Both sides have won a game each and the series is currently tied at 1-1.

The injury-gripped Kohli-side fought valiantly against a full-fledged South African XI in Centurion to put themselves in a position where they can walk away with the trophy or much more if they put in what would again have to be a performance of a lifetime in Cape Town starting from Tuesday.

The skipper is back to being fully fit after upper back spams obliterated his chances to play in the 2nd Test. He was seen getting on the groove for the decisive battle at the Newlands in a video posted by the BCCI yesterday, practicing at the nets alongside teammates. ODI and T20I vice-captain KL Rahul led the side in Kohli and Rohit Sharma's absence. Kohli is likely to set the tone with his usual aggressive approach on the final Test match.

Talking about its probable Playing XI, India is raring to go with all guns blazing with dependable opening choices paired with a lethal world-class bowling setup. However, inconsistency with the middle-order batting unit is the only cause of worry for Team India.

Who will be replaced with Virat Kohli?

Kohli, on Monday, confirmed his availability for the 3rd Test in a virtual interaction with the media. “I’m absolutely fit," he said, but expressed his concern over leading pacer Mohammed Siraj's injury woes. "Siraj is still recovering, I don’t think he’s match ready yet and I don’t think we can take the risk of playing a pacer who isn’t 110% fit,” he explained.

One of the middle-order batters will pave way for the skipper in the Cape Town Test squad. One expects either of Hanuma Vihari or Ajinkya Rahane to be rested. Notching up a half-century in 2nd Test amid backlash over his dismal form, Rahane now looks well-equipped to mount a tough challenge in what could be his last hope for a survival in India's Playing XI. While he has scored 126 runs in total in the entire series, Vihari has managed 60 runs on the board in the only match he has played.