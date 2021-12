India Vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction: Head-to-head Record, Playing XI & More

The three-match Test series between India and South Africa is all set to get underway in Centurion, beginning today. The first Test match is scheduled to begin at 1.30 p.m. IST at SuperSport Park in Centurion. India will be eager to change the long-standing record of not winning a Test series in South Africa when they take the field on Sunday, while the Proteas will fight to maintain their impressive record at home.

IND vs SA: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record between the two sides, South Africa have an upper hand with 15 wins in the 39 Test matches that they have played against India. The Asian giants, on the other hand, have won 14 games, while 10 matches have ended in a draw. In the last five encounters, however, India clearly have an edge with four wins.

IND vs SA: Full squads

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

South Africa Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

IND vs SA: Predicted playing XIs

India Predicted XI: KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj.

South Africa Predicted XI: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: KL Rahul, Dean Elgar (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

IND vs SA: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: KL Rahul (c), Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounder: Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj

