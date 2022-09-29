India Vs South Africa: Fan Breaches Security To Touch Rohit Sharma's Feet In 1st T20I

India and South Africa locked horns against each other in the first T20I of their three-match series on Wednesday. The match was played at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium, which was packed with thousands of Indian fans who had come to see their favourite stars live in action. During the match, a fan breached the security at the stadium and managed to get close enough to India captain Rohit Sharma to touch his feet.

The incident occurred as soon as the first innings of the game ended. A fan crossed the fence and entered the ground to touch Rohit Sharma's feet as players from both sides were exiting the playing area. A picture of the incident went viral on social media after the conclusion of the match on Wednesday. In the photo, Rohit can be seen trying to stop the fan from touching his feet. As far as the fan is concerned, he might receive a lifetime ban for breaching the security at the stadium.

A fanboy moment - a fan came and touched Rohit Sharma's feet. pic.twitter.com/crENPajfRj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2022

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I

India skipper Rohit Sharma won yet another toss and elected to field first against South Africa in the first T20I on Wednesday. Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh opened the bowling for India and immediately provided a breakthrough by picking five wickets between them inside the first powerplay. While Chahar provided the first wicket by dismissing Temba Bavuma in the first over, Arshdeep then clean bowled Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller in the second over. Chahar came back to pick the wicket of Tristan Stubbs in the third over.

Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell then steadied the ship for South Africa with a crucial partnership as they scored 25 and 24 runs before being dismissed by Harshal Patel and Axar Patel, respectively. Keshav Maharaj then scored 41 off 35 balls to help South Africa reach 106/8 in 20 overs. A total of four batsmen were dismissed for a duck in South Africa's innings.

India then chased down the target with 20 balls remaining to win the game by 8 wickets. South Africa started well by picking the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav forged an important partnership to take India home. While Rahul scored 51 off 56 balls, Suryakumar remained unbeaten at 50 off 33 deliveries. Arshdeep was named the player of the match for his incredible bowling performance (3/32).

Image: AP