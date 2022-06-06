India Vs South Africa: Full Schedule, Squads, Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details

Team India is all set to host South Africa in a five-match T20I series marking the start of the international calendar for the Men in Blue post IPL 2022. The first match of the IND vs SA five-match T20I series starts on June 9 in Delhi. South Africa has announced a strong looking side for the five-match T20I series and players who recently played in IPL 2022 have also been included in the team. The team will be led by Temba Bavuma and will have players like Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Anrich Nortje, among the others.

On the other hand, India has included some fresh faces in the team and has a mixture of youth and experience. The BCCI decided to rest Team India senior players for the India vs South Africa series. The likes skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah have opted to rest for the series. The new look team will be led by KL Rahul who had earlier captained Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2022. Let's take a look at the details regarding India vs South Africa series.

India vs South Africa schedule

Coming to India vs South Africa schedule the first match of the T20I series begins at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on June 9. The second match of the series will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, while the third T20I will be played at Vishakapatnam on June 14. The fourth T20I game of the series gets underway on June 17th at Rajkot with the series decider to be played on June 19th at Bengaluru.

Match Date Time Venue IND vs SA 1st T20I June 9 7:00 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IND vs SA 2nd T20I June 12 7:00 PM Barabati Stadium in Cuttack IND vs SA 3rd T20I June 14 7:00 PM Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam IND vs SA 4th T20I June 17 7:00 PM Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot IND vs SA 5th T20I June 19 7:00 PM M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

IND vs SA Live Streaming details

In India, the IND vs SA T20I series will be live telecast on Star Sports Network. Fans who want to watch the IND vs SA T20I series online can watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app. However, viewers need a premium subscription to watch the matches live on the app. The matches will begin at 7:00 pm IST

India vs South Africa squad details

India: KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc/wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen