India Vs South Africa: Full Schedule, Squads, Preview, Match Timings, & Live Streaming

After winning the T20I series against Australia on Sunday, September 26, Team India is all set to host South Africa in the three-match T20I and ODI series. This will be the third time that both teams will be facing each other in the calendar year. Back in January this year, South Africa hosted India for a three-match Test and ODI series.

The host went on to win both the series after which the Proteas travelled to India for the T20I series. The five-match T20I series ended in a draw after both the teams won 2 matches apiece, while the final match was abandoned due to rain. Ahead of the upcoming third instalment, we take a look at the schedule and squads of both teams and also details on where to catch the India vs South Africa live streaming.

India vs South Africa Schedule

Match Date Time Venue India vs South Africa 1st T20I Wednesday, September 28 7:00 PM Thiruvananthapuram India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Sunday, October 2 7:00 PM Guwahati India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Tuesday, October 4 7:00 PM Indore

Match Date Time Venue India vs South Africa 1st ODI Thursday, October 6 1:30 PM Lucknow India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Sunday, October 9 1:30 PM Ranchi India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Tuesday, October 11 1:30 pm Delhi

India vs South Africa squad details

India squad for the T20I series

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for ODI series

The squad is yet to be announced

South Africa squad T20I series

Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

South Africa squad for ODI series

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Where to catch India vs South Africa series live on TV?

Fans can catch all the action of upcoming India vs South Africa series on Star Sports Network.

How to catch India vs South Africa live streaming?

Cricket fans can watch the India vs South Africa live streaming on Disney + Hotstar