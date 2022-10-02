India Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch 2nd T20I Live On TV & Online?

India and South Africa are all set to lock horns against each other in the second T20 International of their three-match series on Sunday. India are currently 1-0 ahead in the contest courtesy of their 8-wicket victory in the first game on Friday. South Africa will be eager to win the second T20I in order to make a comeback to the series.

What time will India vs South Africa's 2nd T20I begin?

The second T20I between India and South Africa is scheduled to begin live at 7:00 p.m. IST on Sunday, October 2.

Where will India vs South Africa's 2nd T20I take place?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

How to watch India vs South Africa live in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the ongoing T20I series between India and South Africa. The live telecast of the second T20I between India and South Africa will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telegu, Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. Additionally, the match will also be available on the government-owned DD Sports TV channel.

Where to watch India vs South Africa live streaming online?

The live streaming of the ongoing T20I series between India and South Africa is being carried by the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

India's predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa's predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa: Full squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton De Kock (wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

