India and South Africa are all set to lock horns against each other in the first ODI of their three-match series on Thursday, October 6. The match will take place at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and was scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. IST. However, due to rain in Lucknow, the start of the first ODI has been delayed by half an hour. The toss will now take place at 1:30 p.m. IST and the play will begin at 2:00 p.m. IST. There are high chances of rain disrupting the game once again later in the day.

India vs South Africa: Lucknow Weather prediction for 1st ODI

The ODI series between India and South Africa is going to be an interesting one as a second-string Indian side will play a full-strength Proteas team. Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the side in absence of senior players, who have flown to Australia to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer will be the vice-captain of the Indian team. Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar are among the players who have received their maiden India call-up for the ODI series.

Earlier, India and South Africa locked horns against each other in a three-match T20I series, which the Men in Blue won 2-1. India won the contest after registering back-to-back victories in the first two games. South Africa emerged victorious in the third and final T20I to take home a consolation win.

India vs South Africa: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Rajat Patidar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

India vs South Africa: Full squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Tripathi.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

