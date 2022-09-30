Last Updated:

India Vs South Africa: Mohammed Siraj Replaces Injured Jasprit Bumrah For Remainder Of T20I Series

Mohammed Siraj is all set to join the India squad for the remaining two T20Is against South Africa, as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who sustained a back injury.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Mohammed Siraj

Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram/AP


New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Mohammed Siraj on Friday replaced injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for India's remaining two T20 International matches against the visiting South African team.

Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in the statement on Friday.

READ | India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli eyes major records, set to go past Rohit Sharma

"Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team." The 28-year-old Siraj, a right-arm pacer, has so far played in five T20Is and picked up five wickets from them. His last T20I match was against Sri Lanka at Dharamsala in February this year.

READ | Dinesh Karthik reacts to his & Rohit Sharma's viral video from India vs Australia 1st T20I

India lead the three-match T20I series against South Africa 1-0 after a comprehensive eight-wicket win in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The second and third matches will be played in Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4).

READ | India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma reveals extent of Jasprit Bumrah's injury

Indian squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd Siraj. PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC

READ | India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma speaks about 'tricky track'; Rahul praises Surya's knock
READ | India vs South Africa: Fan breaches security to touch Rohit Sharma's feet in 1st T20I

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com