India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Live Streaming, Complete Schedule, Venues, Date And More

The Indian cricket team will be up against South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting with the first ODI at the Bolan Park in Paarl on January 19. The Men in Blue face the Proteas in the limited-overs format after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the three-match Test series, following which Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down from the captaincy of India in the Test format. KL Rahul has been appointed the skipper of India for the ODI series in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

India vs South Africa ODI Series: Full Schedule and venues

While KL Rahul will lead India for the first time in ODIs, Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy. The ODI series will be Kohli’s first assignment after being removed as the ODI skipper and having also resigned from the role in Test cricket, the former skipper can now focus only on his batting. Meanwhile, the first two matches of the series will be played at the same venue in Paarl on January 19 and 21, respectively. The teams will then travel to Cape Town for the final ODI of the series, to be played on January 23.

Match Date Time Venue IND vs SA, 1st ODI January 19 2:00 PM IST Boland Park, Paarl IND vs SA, 2nd ODI January 21 2:00 PM IST Boland Park, Paarl IND vs SA, 3rd ODI January 23 2:00 PM IST Newlands, Cape Town

India vs South Africa ODI Series: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can watch the three-match ODI series by tuning in to the live telecast of the official broadcaster of the India tour of South Africa 2021-22 in India, Star Sports. The ODIs will be also available on live stream in the Disney+Hotstar mobile application and website. Meanwhile, fans in South Africa can tune into the live telecast by SuperSport to enjoy the match, while fans in US and UK can tune in to Willow TV and SkySports Cricket, respectively. All three matches are scheduled to start at 10:30 AM local time and at 2:00 PM IST.

What will India's playing XI for the first ODI look like?

The limited-overs series will also see the return of Shikhar Dhawan to the squad, who last played for the national team during their tour of Sri Lanka, last year in August. Dhawan will partner KL Rahul at the top of the Indian batting line-up, while Kohli will be seen batting at No. 3. Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer will constitute the perfect middle order for India, along with the hard-hitting capabilities of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. At the same time, Shardul Thakur might be India’s first-choice allrounder because of his stellar show in the Test series.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal might get an edge over Ravichandran Ashwin in the race to the Playing XI as the latter contributed with only three wickets after playing in all of the three matches. Bumrah will be the lead bowler for the Men in Blue while veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also expected to feature in the first match. India will head to the match with Deepak Chahar as the third pacer, citing his all-round capabilities as well.

India's full squad - KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini

Image: BCCI/AP