India Vs South Africa: Priyank Panchal Reacts To Maiden India Call-up; 'Thank You BCCI'

Priyank Panchal recently took to social media and said that he is honoured to be wearing the Team India jersey and thanked the BCCI for showing faith in him.

India vs South Africa

Image: @BCCI/Twitter


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have called up 31-year-old Priyank Panchal as a replacement for an injured Rohit Sharma for the upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa. Panchal represents Gujarat in the domestic circuit and has been a regular for the India A side. He was even named the captain of India A forf their two-match series against South Africa A.

After his call-up as a replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma for the main national team, he recently took to social media and said that he is honoured to be wearing the Team India jersey and thanked the BCCI for showing faith in him.

Panchal wrote on his Twitter: "Thank you everyone for all your good wishes. Honoured to be donning the team India jersey. Thank you for showing faith in me BCCI. Looking forward to the series!"

The BCCI had released a statement saying that Rohit had sustained a left hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai and that India A opener Priyank Panchal will be his replacement.

Who is Priyank Panchal?

Priyank represents Gujarat in the domestic circuit and made his domestic debut on February 27, 2008, in a List A game between Gujarat and Maharashtra. In the very same year on November 3, he made his First-Class debut in a game between Gujarat and Saurashtra.

Priyank Panchal slowly cemented his place in the team over the years and in the 2016-17 season, he was in spotlight as he scored 1310 runs in the Ranji trophy, helping Gujarat win the elusive trophy for the first time ever. He also was the highest run-scorer for the season and in the process, smashed a career-best 314 against Punjab.

The player has been a regular for the India A side and ahead of the South Africa A series, he was named as India A's captain. He played the two games and led the team to two draws and his consistent performances of the years have now seen him now get picked for the IND vs SA Test match series as a replacement for Rohit Sharma.

