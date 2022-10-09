India Vs South Africa: Reporter's Question On India's Consistency Annoys Shardul Thakur

All-rounder Shardul Thakur on Saturday responded well to a journalist who questioned whether MS Dhoni's absence had any effect on the consistency of Indian bowlers. In response, Shardul stated it is unfair to imply that the bowlers lack consistency but recognised that everyone in the team misses Dhoni because of his extensive experience. Shardul said even bowlers playing for other teams tend to get hit for a lot of runs when they play in India.

Everyone misses MS Dhoni: Shardul Thakur

"Everyone misses Dhoni because his vast experience matters a lot for everyone. He has played more than 300 ODIs, and more than 90 plus Test matches. It's very difficult to find someone as experienced as him. Our generation has played with him hence we do miss him," Shardul said.

Shardul annoyed by reporter's question

"As far as consistency goes, I think even bowlers playing for other teams tend to get hit for a lot of runs when they play in India. In the T20 series against South Africa, if you are going to criticise the bowlers you need to criticise their bowlers too. We won the series after all, their bowlers also got hit for a lot of runs," he added.

India vs South Africa ODI series

Shardul is currently part of the Indian squad that is playing a three-match ODI series against South Africa. Playing the first ODI on October 6, Shardul picked two wickets and scored some crucial runs with the bat. Shardul scored 33 off 31 balls to help India get closer to their target of 250 runs, however, he couldn't help the side complete the run chase. India lost the game by 9 runs.

India and South Africa are currently locking horns in the second ODI in Ranchi. South Africa are batting first and have scored 120-2 in 24.1 overs. Shardul is also part of the playing XI and has bowled three overs for 23 runs.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Image: AP