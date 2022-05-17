India Vs South Africa: SA Announce Squad For T20I Series, MI Youngster Receives Call-up

Cricket South Africa announced a 16-man T20I squad for South Africa’s tour of India 2022, which begins following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Proteas men’s squad are due to play five T20I games against the Indian cricket team in India starting with the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on June 9. Meanwhile, star pacer Anrich Nortje is back into the South African side, with Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen set to return, while Tristan Stubbs has received a maiden call-up.

Stubbs is a 21-year-old right-handed batter who impressed the selectors through his performance for Gbets Warriors in the CSA T20 Challenge last season. He was recently called up by the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp for the IPL 2022. Nortje meanwhile has been recovering from an injury since December 2021 and has been now cleared to play. He has also played for DC in the ongoing edition of IPL.

Eight players who are playing in the IPL have been included in the SA squad

Reeza Hendricks, and Heinrich Klaasen are other notable inclusions, while veteran pacer Wayne Parnell is returning to the team for the first time since the tour of England in 2018. At the same time, the no. 1 ranked T20 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj will be in charge of the spin department. The inclusion of Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, and Marco Jansen, who are all currently plying their trades in the IPL, makes the South African side one of the most exciting team for the team in recent times.

Expressing his views on the strong Proteas squad, CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said, “This is the Proteas like we have not seen them in a long time. The injection of the IPL players means that we will have a team that’s ready to fire on all cylinders immediately and has vast experience of the conditions that we will be playing in“. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the Indian team.

South Africa's squad for T20Is vs India- Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

Image: Instagram/@cricket_south_africa