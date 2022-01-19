India Vs South Africa: Team India Brace Up For 1st ODI Under New Captain KL Rahul; WATCH

After losing the Test series from winning position, Team India now turns their attention towards the ODI series starting on Wednesday, January 19. With Virat Kohli no longer at the helm, the Men in Blue will begin the campaign against South Africa under stand-in skipper KL Rahul after new skipper Rohit Sharma missed the series due to injury. Ahead of the IND vs SA 1st ODI BCCI posted a video on social media in which Team India players can be seen preparing for the match.

Team India preparation for IND vs SA 1st ODI

'#TeamIndia all set and raring to go for the 1st ODI' said the video caption which was posted by the BCCI. In the video, the likes of former captain Virat Kohli, stand-in skipper KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been named vice-captain for the series can be seen in team hurdle with stand-in skipper KL Rahul addressing the team. Shikhar Dhawan and Venkatesh Iyer can be seen smashing the ball in nets, while coach Rahul Dravid looks to be sharing some inputs with one of the Indian batters. Indian players were also seen involved in fielding drills and were given catching practice. Here's the entire video of the session.

India vs South Africa ODI series schedule

The first ODI match will be held on 19 January at Boland Park in Paarl, while the second match will be played at the same venue on 21 January. The series will conclude with the third ODI at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on 23 January.

India squad for IND vs SA ODI series

KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav. Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Mohd. Siraj.

India vs South Africa live telecast: Where to watch the match in India

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports channels. The ODI match is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST on Wednesday, January 19. while the India vs South Africa live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app.