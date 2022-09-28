India Vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Eyes Major Records, Set To Go Past Rohit Sharma

Team India will continue their buildup to the upcoming T20 World Cup by taking on South Africa in the three-match T20I series. The confidence of Rohit Sharma's team will be high following their recent T20I series win against Australia. Virat Kohli played a major role in India beating the T20 World Champions in the series decider by scoring a match-winning half-century at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The former skipper will be eager to continue his fine form against South Africa with the series getting underway on Tuesday, September 28. head of the opening match we take a look at milestones that, Kohli will be able to achieve during the series.

Virat Kohli can surpass these records during India vs South Africa T20I series

The former skipper is enjoying a purple patch in lead up to the T20 World Cup in Australia. The series against the proteas gives Kohli an opportunity to add more runs under his belt before the mega tournament. Besides scoring runs, Kohli will also have the chance to break a couple of against South Africa. The 33-year-old will have the opportunity to become the leading run-scorer against South Africa in the T20I format.

In order to become the highest run-getter, Kohli will have to get past Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. Rohit is currently leading the list with 362 runs with one century and two half-centuries. Suresh Raina is second on the list with 339 runs, while Kohli is third with 254 runs. The batting icon just needs 108 runs to surpass TeamIndia skipper Rohit Sharma in the list.

The second major milestone that Virat Kohli can achieve during the series is of scoring the most number of half-centuries against the rainbow nation. Currently, Kohli has 33 half-centuries in total and has reached the 50-run mark only two times against South Africa. He needs just one more half-century during the three-match T209I series to achieve the milestone.

Virat Kohli is currently the second-highest run scorer in international cricket in the T20I format. The former Indian captain has to score 34 runs in the 1st T20I match against South Africa to surpass Rohit Sharma and become the leading run-getter in T20I cricket. Coming to the overall record the RCB icon has scored 10,978 runs in the shortest format. He only needs to play a 22-run knock to become the first Indian batsmen to complete 11,000 runs in T20 cricket.

India squad for the T20I series

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.