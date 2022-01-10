India Vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Resumes Net Practice Ahead Of Series Decider; See Pics

The Indian cricket team resumed their practice sessions in the nets on Sunday, for the upcoming Test match against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The match starting on January 11, will be the final Test of the three-match series before Team India face the proteas in a three-match ODI series.

Meanwhile, the Test series is currently level at 1-1, as South Africa won the second Test at Johannesburg after India earlier took a 1-0 lead by winning the opening Test at Centurion. Skipper Virat Kohli missed the Wanderers Test due to back spasm, however, he was back to the net sessions on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its official social media handles on Sunday, sharing pictures of the players sweating it out in the nets. Skipper Kohli, vice-captain KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal were some of the team members who faced bowlers in the nets, while Cheteshwar Pujara was seen taking tips from head coach Rahul Dravid. At the same time, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma were spotted bowling in the nets.

See pictures of Team India's practice session:

Which players will make it to the Playing XI for the final Test?

India began their preparations for the deciding Test match at the picturesque Newlands Cricket Ground after arriving in Cape Town on January 8. With the series level at 1-1 and Kohli expected to be back in the team, the team management has some tough decisions while choosing the playing 11 for the series decider.

Mohammed Siraj faced an injury scare in the Johannesburg Test and is expected to be replaced by veteran Ishant Sharma at Cape Town. At the same time, Hanuma Vihari can also be expected to sit out the third Test, making way for skipper Kohli.

India’s full squad - Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj., Priyank Panchal

India’s Probable Playing XI for third-Test - KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

(Twitter Image: @BCCI)