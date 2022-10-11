Last Updated:

India Vs South Africa: Wet Outfield Delays Start Of 3rd ODI In Delhi; Here's India's Playing XI And New Start Time

The start of third and final ODI between India and South Africa was on Tuesday delayed due to a wet outfield. The city has been experiencing rain for the past few days, however, there is bright sunshine at the moment.

Press Trust Of India

The start of third and final ODI between India and South Africa was on Tuesday delayed by 30 minutes due to a wet outfield here.

The match will now begin at 2 pm instead of its scheduled 1:30pm start, but no overs have been reduced.

The decision to have a full match was taken following an inspection conducted by the umpires at 1:30pm local time The city has been experiencing rain for the past few days, however, there is bright sunshine at the moment.

The series is tied at 1-1.

 

