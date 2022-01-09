India Vs South Africa: Will Mohammed Siraj Play 3rd Test? Who Could Replace The Seamer?

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj suffered a hamstring injury in the second Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg on Monday. Siraj was seen walking off the pitch in the middle of the first game after tearing his hamstring while bowling. While providing an update on Siraj's injuries, Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid stated that the fast bowler is not totally fit at the moment and that a decision on his selection will be taken after a medical evaluation.

Will Mohd. Siraj play 3rd Test?

Given how vital it is for Team India to have Siraj fully fit for the next series, the Hyderabad bowler will almost certainly be rested for the third Test to allow him to recover from his injury in time.

In place of Mohammed Siraj, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma or fast bowler Umesh Yadav could be called into the starting XI for the third Test. Despite not being in the best of forms for the past several months, Sharma might get a nod ahead of Yadav, considering his experience of more than 100 Tests. Both Dravid, and Kohli, who is expected to return for the third Test after missing out on the second due to an injury, might go ahead with Sharma because of the bowler's tall height, which helps in creating awkward lengths for the batters.

While Yadav has played 51 Test matches in his career, Sharma has featured in 105 games for India in the longest format. Yadav has 156 wickets at an average of 30.55 and Sharma has 311 wickets at an average of 32.40. Sharma has not been in great form for the past several months. Yadav, on the other hand, has performed better than his compatriot in the recent past.

Meanwhile, Indian players and support staff members arrived in Cape Town on Saturday ahead of the third Test match, which is slated to begin on January 11. The series is evenly poised at 1-1 with India winning the first Test match by 113 runs and South Africa emerging victorious in the second match by 7 wickets.

Predicted XI for 3rd Test

India's predicted XI: KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane/Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma/Umesh Yadav.

Image: AP