India Vs South Africa Women 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

The India Women will lock horns with South Africa Women in the first T20I of their three-match series. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on March 20, 2021. Here are the India Women vs South Africa Women squads, India vs South Africa live streaming details, India vs South Africa live scores, the India Women vs South Africa Women schedule and the India Women vs South Africa Women pitch report.

India vs South Africa Women 1st T20 preview

The visitors South Africa Women dominated the five-match ODI tournament. India Women failed to perform consistently and could only manage to win a single contest against the opposition. The series marked India Women's return to international cricket amidst the coronavirus pandemic. They will look to make a strong comeback in the T20I series. Smriti Mandhana will lead the Indian Women's side in the opening T20I in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the T20 series opener. South Africa Women played exceptional cricket in Pakistan where they emerged victorious in both the ODI and T20I series. After their stunning performance in the ODI series in India, they will be keen to replicate the same in the shortest format as well.

India vs South Africa live streaming details

The India vs South Africa Women 1st T20 will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The entire India Women vs South Africa Women series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs South Africa live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and Cricket South Africa.

India Women vs South Africa Women pitch report and weather forecast

The surface at Lucknow will be favourable for the batters. Considering the result of the recently concluded ODI series, a high-scoring clash between the two teams is expected. Four out of the five ODI matches were won by the chasing team, and the captain winning the toss here could also look to bowl first.

According to AccuWeather, the conditions seem to be ideal for a T20 contest. Clear skies are expected during the fixture, and there are no chances of rain interrupting the encounter. The temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degrees during the game.

India vs South Africa Women 1st T20 squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Sushma Verma(w), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parween, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Ayushi Soni, Simran Bahadur, Monica Patel, C Prathyusha.

South Africa Women Squad: Sune Luus(c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Anne Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Ayabonga Khaka, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Lizelle Lee.

Image source: BCCI Women Twitter