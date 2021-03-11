India Vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI Live Stream, Pitch Report, Lucknow Weather Forecast

The India Women will take on the South Africa Women in the third ODI match of the South Africa Women's tour of India. The match will begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on March 12, 2021. Here are the India vs South Africa live streaming details, the India Women vs South Africa Women schedule and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

India vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI preview

The Indian Women's team's long hiatus from cricket - both domestic and international - became quite apparent after their massive 8-wicket loss to the South Africa Women. Playing their first bilateral series since the Women's T20 World Cup final in March 2020, the Indian Women came up 8 wickets short as they tried to get their ODI series off to a good start. However, the team came back beautifully from the loss, defeating the South Africa Women by a massive 9 wicket margin in the 2nd ODI to take the 5-match series to 1-1 before match 3.

Instrumental in restricting the visitors to 157, veteran Jhulan Goswami took 4-42 while Rajeswari Gayakwad took 3-37. Lara Goodall (49) and Sune Luus (36) were the only South African players who managed to cross the 20-run mark as the side witnessed a batting collapse at the hands of the Indian bowlers. In the Indian innings, Jemimah Rodrigues' poor run of form continued as she was dismissed for just 9 runs off 20 balls. However, a stunning 80 run knock from Smriti Mandhana opposite Punam Raut who made 62 to take India across the finish line.

India vs South Africa live streaming details

The India vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The entire India Women vs South Africa Women series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs South Africa live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and Cricket South Africa.

India Women vs South Africa Women pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the two India Women vs South Africa Women ODIs that have taken place at this venue, we can expect this game to have a par score of around 160 runs. The pitch is expected to help the batters as well as the bowlers, with pacers and spinners both getting something off it as evidenced by the 2nd ODI match. Accuweather predicts a maximum temperature of 33°C, a humidity of 45% and over 50% cloud cover at the beginning of the match.

Image Credits: BCCI Women Twitter