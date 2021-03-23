India Vs South Africa Women 3rd T20 Live Stream, Pitch Report, Lucknow Weather & Preview

The India Women will take on the South Africa Women in the 3rd T20I match of the South Africa Women's tour of India 2021. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on March 23. Here are the India vs South Africa live streaming details, India vs South Africa live scores, the India Women vs South Africa Women schedule and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

India vs South Africa Women 3rd T20 preview

Marking the Indian Women's team's first foray into international cricket since the T20 World Cup final in March 2020, the India vs South Africa Women series has proven to be a disappointing one for the hosts. The team's long absence from the game became obvious after their 1-4 series loss to the South Africa Women earlier this month. This less-than-ordinary form has followed the team into their ongoing T20I series as well, seeing them face two back to back losses in the three-match series. Now playing for pride, Smriti Mandhana and co. will hope to prevent a whitewash and win this game.

On the other hand, with a 4-1 ODI series win already in their hands, the Proteas Women will be hoping to return home with a solid 3-0 T20I series win to their name. Led by the in-form Sune Luus, the South African Women won the first T20 match by 8 wickets and with five balls remaining, after chasing India's total of 130 successfully. The 2nd T20 was an exciting affair that went right down to the last ball, as South Africa chased India's 158 run total to win the series. With this momentum behind them, they will be the favourites to win this match.

India vs South Africa live streaming details

The India vs South Africa Women 3rd T20 will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The entire India Women vs South Africa Women series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs South Africa live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and Cricket South Africa.

India Women vs South Africa Women pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the two India Women vs South Africa Women T20s that have taken place at this venue we can expect this game to be a high scoring one. As per the likely India Women vs South Africa Women pitch report, it is expected to help the batters while giving the bowlers something to work with as well. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The maximum temperature will be 31°C during the game, with humidity going from 28 to 33% through the game and over 40% cloud cover at the beginning of the match.

Image Credits: BCCI Women Twitter