India Vs South Africa Women 5th ODI Live Stream, Lucknow Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The India Women will take on the South Africa Women in the fifth ODI match of the South Africa Women's tour of India. The match will begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on March 17, 2021. Here are the India vs South Africa live streaming details, the India Women vs South Africa Women schedule and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

India vs South Africa Women 5th ODI preview

The Indian Women's first foray into international cricket since the Women's T20 World Cup final in March 2020 has proven to be somewhat of a disappointment for the ladies. With three losses and one win in the five-match ODI series, the team has lost the series to the Proteas and will be playing for honour on Wednesday. The hosts faltered in their first game, losing by 8 wickets with 59 balls remaining, but made a successful comeback as they took down the Proteas by 9 wickets in the second match.

A competitive looking third match between the sides was cut short after rain played spoilsport, handing South Africa a 6-run win by the D/L method and putting India at a 1-2 disadvantage. Then becoming one of the most important games in the series, the fourth game between the sides was another highly competitive one that, once again, ended with South Africa taking the win with 8 balls remaining. The India Women vs South Africa Women ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series that will begin on March 20 from Lucknow.

India vs South Africa live streaming details

The India vs South Africa Women 5th ODI will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The entire India Women vs South Africa Women series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs South Africa live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and Cricket South Africa.

India Women vs South Africa Women pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the four India Women vs South Africa Women ODIs that have taken place at this venue — and the considerable increase in scores as the series has progressed — we can expect this game to be a high scoring one. The pitch is expected to help the batters while giving the bowlers something to work with as well. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The maximum temperature will be 35°C during the game, with humidity going from 35 to 17% through the game and over 31% cloud cover at the beginning of the match.

Image Credits: BCCI Women Twitter