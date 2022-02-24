India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Team News

After winning the ODI and T20I series against West Indies, Team India is set to host in the three-match T20I series with the first India vs Sri Lanka T20I match set to be played on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Here's a look at the details about IND vs WI Dream 11 predictions, India vs West Indies team news.

India vs Sri Lanka team news

Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar have been left out of the series due to injury. While Suryakumar Yadav suffered a thumb injury, Chahar is out of action due to a hamstring injury leaving India with a 16-member squad. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive again for COVID-19 and is undergoing extended isolation. Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Ramesh Mendis have returned to Sri Lanka due to injury.

India vs Sri Lanka probable XI

India probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma (C), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka squad details

India's T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.

India vs Sri Lanka preview

India clinched the T2OI series against West Indies 3-0. The Men in Blue won the 1st T20I by 6 wickets, while the 2nd and 3rd T20I match was won by 8 runs, and 17 runs respectively. Sri Lanka on the other hand lost the T20I series to Australia 1-4 recently. Sri Lanka lost the 1st T20I by 20 runs and 2nd T20I in super over. The visitors lost the 3rd and 4th T20I by 6 wickets while in the final T20I, Sri Lanka beat Australia by 5 wickets. India will look to continue their home dominance in the T20I series, while Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from the poor showing during the T20I series versus Australia and upset the host.