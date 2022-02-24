India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SL In India, UAE, UK?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played today at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST and the toss is slated to be held 30 minutes prior to that. Both sides will be eager to register a win in the first game to take an early lead in the series. Here are the live broadcast and live-streaming details for those who want to watch the match from India, UAE and the United Kingdom.

How to watch the IND vs SL match in India?

Fans in India can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch the live telecast of the first T20I against Sri Lanka. The match will be available on multiple channels and in various Indian languages. The live-streaming of the first T20I will be available on Disney+ Hotstar's app and website. The minimum subscription fee is Rs. 499.

How to watch the IND vs SL match in UAE?

In the UAE, cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Sony's SET Max. The live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

How to watch the IND vs SL match in the UK?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can tune in to Sky Sports Network to watch the live telecast of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka. The match will be available on Sky Network's TV channel Sky Cricket. The live-streaming of the match will also be available in the UK for those who want to watch the match online. Fans can access the live streaming of the match on Sky Go's app and website. The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 2:00 PM UK time.

India vs Sri Lanka: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah. Indi

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

India vs Sri Lanka: Full squads

India's T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka's T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.

Image: PTI

