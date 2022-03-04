India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Team News

India and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns against each other in the first Test match in Mohali on Friday. The match is scheduled to begin at 9.30 a.m. IST and will be broadcast live on Star Sports network. While India will be looking to maintain its position as world's top team, Sri Lanka will work towards wining its first Test on Indian soil.

India vs Sri Lanka: Team News

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped from the Indian Test squad and will be missing the series against Sri Lanka. Vice-captain KL Rahul has been ruled out due to an injury. In absence of key top-order players, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer could all get an opportunity to feature in the playing XI.

As far as Sri Lanka is concerned, Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of squad due to fitness concerns. Kusal Mendis' fitness is still a concern for the team management and he is likely to miss the first Test against India. Meanwhile, Niroshan Dickwella has been added to the squad after a ban of one year.

India vs Sri Lanka: Full squads

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin (subject to fitness clearance), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain).

Sri Lanka's Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-Captain), Kusal Mendis (subject to fitness), Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Charith Asalanka.

India vs Sri Lanka: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka.

India vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Dushmantha Chameera

India vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera

Image: AP

