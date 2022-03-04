India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SL Live In India, USA, UK?

After comfortably winning the three-match T20I series Team India will now turn their attention towards the 1st Test match which will be played at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The Test match is even more special as former skipper Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th Test at this very venue on Friday.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test for fans wanting to watch the match in India, UAE and the United Kingdom.

Where to watch the IND vs SL match in India?

Fans in India can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch India vs Sri Lanka live telecast of the 1st Test at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, with the match set to start at 9.30 a.m. IST.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming

Fans who want to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test via live streaming can go to Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the live coverage.

How to watch the IND vs SL live match in USA?

In the USA, cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test on Willow TV. The live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live in the UK?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can tune in to Sky Sports Network to watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match. The match will be available on Sky Network's TV channel Sky Cricket. Fans can access the live streaming of the match on Now TV. The match will begin at 4 a.m. UK time.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Srikar Bharat, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera