India Vs Sri Lanka: 2nd T20 In Doubt As Krunal Pandya Tests COVID Positive; Teams Isolated

In a major development ahead of the scheduled start of the second T20 between India and Sri Lanka, all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive for COVID-19, as per ANI. The India vs Sri Lanka 3-match T20 series kickstarted on Sunday with Shikhar Dhawan & Co. registering a thumping victory over the hosts by 33 runs. The India vs Sri Lanka second T20 was supposed to be a series decider if Team India would have won the match.

Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID, 2 teams in isolation

As per ANI, all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive and the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 has been provisionally postponed to Wednesday. Reportedly the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 will get underway on Wednesday only after Team India's COVID result comes negative.

"Krunal has tested positive and the T20I on Tuesday has been postponed and will happen on Wednesday if all the others test negative. The players are currently isolating," the source said as reported by ANI.

Notably, the BCCI is yet to comment on the recent developments.

The following development also puts a question mark on opener Prithvi Shaw as well as Suryakumar Yadav as they were set to travel to England as replacements for the Test series against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday informed that the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements for the upcoming Test series against England as all-rounder Washington Sundar, batsman Shubman Gill and pacer Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the tour due to injuries.

Chamika Karunaratne Receives Bat From Hardik Pandya

Earlier, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday gifted a bat to Sri Lankan bowler Chamika Karunaratne before the start of the first T20I against the hosts. Karunaratne took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of the hearty exchange as he thanked the 27-year-old for his "thoughtful gesture".

(Image Credits: AP)