India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, H2H, Playing XI & More

The 2nd India vs Sri Lanka T20I is all set to get underway on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. IST and will be held at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. India have already won the first T20I and will be looking to register a win in the second as well to seal the three-match series. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be eager to win tonight's game in order to remain alive in the series.

India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head record

India and Sri Lanka have played a total of 23 matches against each other since the inception of the shortest format. India have a huge upper hand over Sri Lanka when it comes to the head-to-head record, with 18 wins in 23 matches. The Lankans, on the other hand, have won just seven of those 23 games, while one match ended in no result. As far as the last five matches between the two sides are concerned, India have won three games and Sri Lanka have emerged victorious in two matches.

India vs Sri Lanka: Full squads

India T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.

India vs Sri Lanka: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara.

India vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounder: Venkatesh Iyer, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel (VC), Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay

Image: BCCI