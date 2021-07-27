India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live: How To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming In India

India will be aiming for a series win when they take on Sri Lanka in the second match of the three-match T20I series. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, July 27. The Men in Blue after wrapping up the ODI series made a start strong with a victory in the 1st T20I. Sri Lanka on the other hand will be looking to win the match and keep alive the chances of winning the series.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match preview

Team India may not tinker with the lineup for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I after gaining a 1-0 lead in the ongoing T20I series. While Prithvi Shaw failed to open his account in the first match, the opener will be hoping to get some runs in the second T20I. Surya Kumar Yadav who has been among runs in the series would want to play a big knock considering that he has been getting starts. The bowling department will be lead by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar who will be looking to add more wickets to their tally after a terrific performance in the 1st T20I.

Tonight, it's a must-win game for 🇱🇰



🏏 - 2nd T20I #SLvIND

🕗 - 08:00 PM (IST)

🏟️ - RPICS, Colombo

📺 - Siyatha TV, Sony Six, Sony Ten, Ten Cricket (Dialog Tv, Peo TV)

💻 - SLC YouTube (Only in SL), Sony Liv



What's your playing XI? pic.twitter.com/UImFHQ2nUL — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 27, 2021

Sri Lanka on the other hand showed flashes of brilliance in the first match, however, they need to put up a better show if they want to stop the visiting team from claiming a series win with one match to spare. Charith Asalanka shined with the bat in 1st T20I and he will be expected to be among runs yet again. Avishka Fernando would also like to convert the starts into a big score with series on line. Dushamanth Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga will be expected to be among the wickets in this match as well.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs SL 2nd T20I in India and When to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will begin at 08:00 PM IST on Tuesday, July 27. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST. The India vs Sri Lanka match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network. One can also catch India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming on the Sony Liv app or website.

Image: OfficialSLC/ Twitter