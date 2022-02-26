India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SL Live In India, UK & US?

After comfortable winning the first T20I Team India will look to wrap the series in Dharamshala during the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM IST. With the Men in Blue already taking the lead the pressure will be on Sri Lanka team to keep the series alive by winning the match. Here are the live broadcast and India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live streaming details for fans wanting to watch the match in India, UAE and the United Kingdom.

Where to watch the IND vs SL match in India?

Fans in India can tune in to Star Sports Network to watch the IND vs SL live telecast of the 2nd T20I at HPCA Stadium

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live streaming

Fans who want to watch the live-streaming of India vs Sri Lanka T20I will be available on Disney+ Hotstar's app and website.

How to watch the IND vs SL live match in UAE?

In the UAE, cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Sony's SET Max. The live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

How to watch the IND vs SL live match in the UK?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can tune in to Sky Sports Network to watch the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I match. The match will be available on Sky Network's TV channel Sky Cricket. The live-streaming of the match will also be available in the UK for those who want to watch the match online. Fans can access the live streaming of the match on Sky Go's app and website. The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 2:00 PM UK time.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I squads

India T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.

Image: BCCI/ Twitter