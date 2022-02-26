India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Dharamshala?

India and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in the second T20-international on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST and will be played at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. India have already taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series by winning the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to make a strong comeback in order to remain alive in the series. India defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first match despite missing on some of its key players.

India vs Sri Lanka: Weather report

The weather is likely to play a spoilsport during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka, as the chances of rain in Dharamshala are as high as 100 percent in the day and 60 percent at night. 20-50 mm of rain is expected on Saturday with humidity numbers ranging between 80-90 percent. The rain is expected to cause a delay if not a complete washout.

India vs Sri Lanka: Full squads

India's T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka's T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.

India vs Sri Lanka: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara.

Image: BCCI

