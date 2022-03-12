India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Team News

Team India's confidence will be sky high after handing Sri Lanka a crushing defeat in India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test a few days back. The focus now shifts towards the Pink Ball Test that will be played in Bangalore starting Saturday, March 12. The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test is scheduled to begin at 2 PM IST. While India will look to put up yet another dominant performance, Sri Lanka will look to try and put up a fight and also look to square the series.

IND vs SL Dream11 prediction

Our IND vs SL Dream11 prediction sees Team India as the favourites to win the match and complete a clean sweep of the series.

India vs Sri Lanka Team News

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the 2nd Test against India due to a back injury. Dushmantha Chameera, who sat out the first Test in Mohali, is also not available for selection as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. Lahiru Kumara has also been ruled out of the Bengaluru Test with an injury. Axar Patel is back in India's squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka, replacing Kuldeep Yadav.

India vs Sri Lanka: Full squads

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vc).

Sri Lanka's Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay.

India vs Sri Lanka: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal/Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama

India vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Suranga Lakmal