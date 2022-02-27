India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Team News

India and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in the third and final T20I match on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST and will be held at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. India has already sealed the three-match series with a win on Saturday, which provided the side with a lead of 2-0. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to register a win in the third match to salvage some pride.

India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head record

Since the start of the shortest format, India and Sri Lanka have played a total of 24 matches against each other. When it comes to the head-to-head record, India has a considerable advantage over Sri Lanka, with 19 wins in 24 meetings. The Sri Lankans, on the other hand, have only won seven of the 24 games, with one game ending in a draw. India has won three of the last five meetings between the two teams, while Sri Lanka has won two of them.

India vs Sri Lanka: Full squads

India T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.

India vs Sri Lanka: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara.

India vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounder: Venkatesh Iyer, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel (VC), Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay

