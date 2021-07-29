India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live: How To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Live Online In India

With the three-match series locked at 1-1 both Sri Lanka and India will be aiming for a series win when they face each other in the third match of the three-match T20I series on Thursday. The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Here's a look at India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, How to watch IND vs SL 3rd T20I in India and When to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will begin at 08:00 PM IST on Thursday, July 29. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST. The India vs Sri Lanka match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network. One can also catch India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming on the Sony Liv app or website.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match preview

This should be a good contest to watch as both teams are eyeing for a series win. Sri Lanka will be brimming with confidence following a 4 wicket win over India in the second T20I on Wednesday after losing the 1st T20I. For the home team Dhananjaya de Silva and wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka did the job with the bat and guided them to victory. Following the victory, the home team will be confident of pulling off an upset win over the Indian team in the upcoming match.

India on the other hand was struck by covid-19 ahead of the 2nd T20I. All-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 with reports stating that apart from Krunal Pandya, the players ruled out for the remainder of the series include Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Krishnappa Gowtham and Manish Pandey. In the last match four new debutants (Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Paddikjal, Chetan Sakariya and Nitish Rana) names in the team, however, the batting line up failed to fire as Sri Lanka bowlers bowled really well. The upcoming match would see India likely to miss the services of pacer Navdeep Saini who hurt his shoulder while fielding during the second T20I. If Saini is unavailable it remains to be seen as to what team will India field for the final T20I

