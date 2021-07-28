India Vs Sri Lanka: 9 Indian Players Set To Miss 2nd T20I After Contact With Krunal Pandya

The Indian cricket team has been put on a spot as nine players are sidelined for the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, July 28. As per reports, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya are among the nine players ruled out of the match on account of going into isolation after having come into close contact with Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for COVID. India has won the first T20I of the three-match series.

SL vs IND 2nd T20I details

Date: July 28, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

SL vs IND 2nd T20I: 9 Indians ruled out

According to reports, India will find it difficult to field a starting XI against Sri Lanka as not only are they playing a young squad against the subcontinent rivals, but they are also set to miss nine more players. The players ruled out for the remainder of the series include Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Krishnappa Gowtham and Manish Pandey. Since Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the vice-captain, he is likely to lead the side for the remaining two India vs Sri Lanka T20Is.

India vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI

India: Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rahul Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, and Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ishan Jayaratne, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Akila Dananjaya.

Yadav and Shaw may not feature in India vs England Test series

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka was postponed by a day after all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID. Following Pandya's diagnosis, the whole team was put into isolation. As a result of Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw being deemed to be in close contact with Krunal, BCCI's plans to send the duo to England may have to be put on hold. The duo were selected after Virat Kohli's side faced multiple injury issues. The trio of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan were sent back to India, and Yadav and Shaw were called as backup options.