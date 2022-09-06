The Indian cricket team is up against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, eyeing their first win in the Super 4 stage. While Sri Lanka heads into the match on the back of a thrilling win over Afghanistan on Saturday, India is coming on the back of a loss against Pakistan in a closely fought contest. The Lankan side currently tops the Super 4 points table with two points and a net run rate of 0.589 on their credit.

In the previous match, India set up a strong target of 182 runs for Pakistan after Virat Kohli hit the maximum of 60 runs in 44 balls. However, Pakistan cruised to the target in the final over, courtesy of Mohammed Rizwan’s 71 off 51. Heading into the match against Sri Lanka, India will also make up for the missed chances against Pakistan.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka picked up an exciting four-wicket win after chasing down a target of 176 runs, set by Afghanistan. The Sri Lankan batting lineup contributed together to lead the side to a win, having lost their previous clash against the Afghan team in the group stage. Having said that, here’s a look at the interesting details about the match.

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Head-to-Head stats

Total T20I matches played - 25

India won - 17 games

Sri Lanka won - 7 games

No Result - 1 match

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Dream11 Predictions

Captaincy options – Virat Kohli, Kusal Mendis

Vice-Captaincy options – Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Keeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Fantasy Tips