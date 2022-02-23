India Vs Sri Lanka: Bhuvneshwar, Siraj Or Avesh - Who Will Replace Injured Deepak Chahar?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lank due to injuries. Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury in the game against West Indies in the third T20I, while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the same match. The BCCI said that both players will now be moved to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨: Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of @Paytm #INDvSL T20I Series. #TeamIndia



More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2022

With Deepak Chahar being ruled out of the Sri Lanka series, the Indian team management is faced with a difficult decision between Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, and Avesh Khan. The main question is who will take Deepak's place in the starting XI during the T20I series against Lanka.

Who will replace Deepak Chahar?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will most likely get the nod from the team management to play against Sri Lanka as he was rested for the third T20I against West Indies so that debutant Avesh Khan could get an opportunity. Kumar is also a like-to-like replacement for Chahar as both bowlers are known for producing swing with the new ball and in the death overs.

However, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan could not be ruled out as replacements for Deepak given their impressive performance in the recently-concluded bilateral series against West Indies. While Siraj was rested for the three T20Is against the Caribbean side, Avesh Khan missed out on the first two games before making his international debut in the third and final match.

Both players will be eager to get back on the field to put on a solid performance for their side and hence the Indian team management could be compelled to look towards them.

India's T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

The three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on February 24. The first match will be played in Lucknow and is slated to start at 7.30 p.m. IST. Both countries will then lock horns in Test matches to conclude the bilateral series.

Image: PTI