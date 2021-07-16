India Vs Sri Lanka: Chahal Shares 'gossip Time' Picture, Fans Ask 'why So Serious Manish?'

Team India's leg-spinner Yuzendra Chahal is known for his sense of humour apart from his brilliant bowling skills. The 30-year-old leg spinner is currently in Colombo for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka starting from July 18. Yuzvendra Chahal is part of the 20-member squad of Team India which will lock horns with Sri Lanka in 3 ODIs and as many T20s. While Team India is busy training, Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday shared a hilarious 'gossip time' picture ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2021 series.

Yuzvendra Chahal shares 'gossip time' picture of Team India

Yuzvendra Chahal took to his Twitter handle to share a picture in which Team India's players are seen talking to each other. The leg-spinner captioned the photo 'Gossip Time' with laughing emotions and India's National flag. The photo is likely after the training session. In the group photo, players like Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Chahar, and 'Yuzie' Chahal are present, and seems like they are discussing something.

Netizens guess the topic of discussion in Chahal's 'Gossip Time' picture

As soon as Chahal shared the photo, people on social media began guessing the topic of discussion between the members of the Men in blue. While some asked why Manish Pandey was looking serious in the picture, some guessed the topic of discussion might be India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2021 series. Here are some reactions-

Suryakumar Yadav telling everyone how he had a staring session with Virat Kohli in the last IPL. In conclusion, I was victorious. — Sneha Singh (@Imsnehasingh) July 16, 2021

Good luck 👍🏻 guy’s 💪🏻💪🏻🔥🔥 — அருள்ரூபன் டினோஜ் (@ArulrubanD) July 16, 2021

Sir Navdeep 🤩🤩

He is sitting at a length , which he bowls often to trouble batsmen — Heisenberg (@Heisenb92114082) July 16, 2021

Ind vs SL schedule

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the new schedule of the white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka. As per the official release, "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to reschedule the dates of the ODI and T20I series."

"The move is aimed at providing more time for the Sri Lanka National Players and the Support Staff to complete required health protocols before getting onto the field, following the detection of two members (Batting Coach and Data Analyst) of the National Squad as COVID Positive," added Sri Lanka Cricket.

Earlier the India vs Sri Lanka series was slated to start on July 13.

18th July, 1st ODI (Colombo)

20th July 2nd ODI (Colombo)

23rd July 3rd ODI (Colombo)

25th July 1st T20 (Colombo)

27th July 2nd T20 (Colombo)

29th July 3rd T20 (Colombo)

(Image Credits: Yuzi_Chahal/Twitter/AP)